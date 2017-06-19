Dallas man gets 32 years in prison for killing girlfriend's teenage son
After repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in February 2016, 27-year-old Rodriguez fatally shot his girlfriend's teenage son after he intervened in the fight. Rodriguez was convicted of murder last week.
