Dallas man gets 32 years in prison fo...

Dallas man gets 32 years in prison for killing girlfriend's teenage son

17 hrs ago

After repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in February 2016, 27-year-old Rodriguez fatally shot his girlfriend's teenage son after he intervened in the fight. Rodriguez was convicted of murder last week.

