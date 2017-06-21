Dallas man gets 20 years in prison after using fake Facebook account to get girls to send nude ph...
A Dallas man who created a fake account on Facebook to lure young girls into sending nude photos has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Francisco Turrubiartes, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in April 2016 and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade.
