Dallas Man Dead in Richardson Motorcycle Crash

Police said they responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of the frontage road of the PGBT.Investigators said the motorcycle driver, identified as Alejandro Claudio of Dallas, misjudged the ramp and struck a curb. Claudio lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

