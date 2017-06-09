Dallas man arrested after 3-year-old son found wandering Taco Cabana parking lot during thunderstorm
A Dallas man faces a child endangerment charge after his 3-year-old son was found wandering a Taco Cabana parking lot alone during a morning thunderstorm last week in Far Northeast Dallas, according to police documents. The child had a full diaper, no shoes, and scratches on his feet when he was found on June 3, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,809
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|Cajun
|10
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|CEO Lloyd Blankfein
|47
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|Franki
|101
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Candace Horton
|96
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Thu
|Sandy
|25
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Thu
|Dave Mason
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC