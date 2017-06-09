Dallas man arrested after 3-year-old ...

Dallas man arrested after 3-year-old son found wandering Taco Cabana parking lot during thunderstorm

13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Dallas man faces a child endangerment charge after his 3-year-old son was found wandering a Taco Cabana parking lot alone during a morning thunderstorm last week in Far Northeast Dallas, according to police documents. The child had a full diaper, no shoes, and scratches on his feet when he was found on June 3, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

