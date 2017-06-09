Dallas man arrested after 3-year-old son found wandering Taco Cabana parking lot during thunderstorm

A Dallas man faces a child endangerment charge after his 3-year-old son was found wandering a Taco Cabana parking lot alone during a morning thunderstorm last week in Far Northeast Dallas, according to police documents. The child had a full diaper, no shoes, and scratches on his feet when he was found on June 3, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.