Dallas lawmaker announces major donations to help hungry kids as Abbott signs anti-lunch shaming ...

11 hrs ago

Rep. Helen Giddings announced that more than $216,000 has been raised to pay for student's delinquent lunch accounts Thursday, the same day Gov. Greg Abbott signed her legislation to ban "lunch shaming" in schools. During this year's legislative session, the Dallas Democrat was determined to find a way to help kids who get embarrassed when their accounts run out of money.

