Dallas judge who resigned after battling depression, alcoholism found dead in his home

A Dallas judge who resigned from the bench last year after his colleagues said he was unfit was found dead in his home, officials said. David Lewis' fellow justices said last year that his work in the 5th Court of Appeals had suffered and he had anger issues while battling alcoholism and depression.

