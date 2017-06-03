Dallas is rich with churches and million dollar pipe organs a " so what ...
There can't be many areas of the country that have seen such a 21st-century explosion of new pipe organs as Dallas and its suburbs. With instruments costing as much as - and more than - $1 million apiece, this reflects the relative economic prosperity of the area, but also the fact that lots of people here attend church regularly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,514
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,800
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|439
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|MisinformationSucks
|19
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|1,123
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|194
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Sat
|Large farts
|190
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC