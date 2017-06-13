Dallas is on its own for school funding, and it's time to get serious
We now know with certainty that our state legislators, the president and the education secretary don't care to give public schools additional funding that would allow school districts like Dallas ISD to provide an equitable and excellent education to all of our children. It's time for Dallas ISD to find its own funding, and for trustees to consider a 13-cent tax ratification election, and not a tax swap or anything less.
