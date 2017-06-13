Dallas is on its own for school fundi...

Dallas is on its own for school funding, and it's time to get serious

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

We now know with certainty that our state legislators, the president and the education secretary don't care to give public schools additional funding that would allow school districts like Dallas ISD to provide an equitable and excellent education to all of our children. It's time for Dallas ISD to find its own funding, and for trustees to consider a 13-cent tax ratification election, and not a tax swap or anything less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,816
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 5 hr pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics 7 hr Merr 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 11 hr ThomasA 104
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Jun 11 Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 Jun 11 WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Jun 11 WarForOil 19
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC