Dallas Holds March for Equality, Puls...

Dallas Holds March for Equality, Pulse Shooting Victims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Dallas joined many other cities across the country to march for equality and remember those lost in a shooting at an Orlando nightclub one year ago. Sunday night people marched down Cedar Springs Road in Dallas for equality and to remember those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting one year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 12 hr Kronck 103
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 15 hr WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 17 hr Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 18 hr WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 18 hr WarForOil 19
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Sat Cajun 10
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat CEO Lloyd Blankfein 47
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC