Dallas Holds March for Equality, Pulse Shooting Victims
Dallas joined many other cities across the country to march for equality and remember those lost in a shooting at an Orlando nightclub one year ago. Sunday night people marched down Cedar Springs Road in Dallas for equality and to remember those lost in the Pulse nightclub shooting one year ago.
