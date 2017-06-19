Dallas Five Memorial Concert Held to ...

Dallas Five Memorial Concert Held to Honor and Remember the Five Police Officers Killed on July 7th

Dallas Police officers, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and agents from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Intelligence Division teamed up to create this family friendly event in honor and remembrance of the five police officers who lost their lives in the Dallas shooting on July 7th, 2016. All proceeds from the concert will be used to support and benefit families of fallen Dallas police officers.

