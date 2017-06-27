Dallas Districts Fight to Fund Libraries

Dallas Districts Fight to Fund Libraries

9 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Wrapped up in the city's $1.025 billion bond package is funding for a library in the Forest Green neighborhood of District 10 and Vickery Meadows of District 13. City council member Adam McGough has been fighting to secure funds for a library in the Forest Green neighborhood for several years. The city of Dallas purchased land for the new building in 2006 and some council members have been patiently waiting since.

