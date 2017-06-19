Dallas developer Scott Beck to begin Valley Viewa
DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL -- Dallas-based developer Scott Beck plans to begin demolition of the aged Valley View Center mall with an official ceremony, which will spark a new mixed-use development within the city-designated Dallas Midtown district. Beck, president of Dallas-based Beck Ventures, had hoped to begin the demolition of the decaying North Dallas mall sooner, but was delayed, in part, by the form-based zoning code.
