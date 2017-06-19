Dallas developer Scott Beck to begin ...

Dallas developer Scott Beck to begin Valley Viewa

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL -- Dallas-based developer Scott Beck plans to begin demolition of the aged Valley View Center mall with an official ceremony, which will spark a new mixed-use development within the city-designated Dallas Midtown district. Beck, president of Dallas-based Beck Ventures, had hoped to begin the demolition of the decaying North Dallas mall sooner, but was delayed, in part, by the form-based zoning code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 3 hr Princess Hey 1,527
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 15 hr The Puller Kim 1
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? 17 hr The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 18 hr WarForOil 9,831
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Thu nancy p 111
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Chief Umser Charm... 12
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Tue EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC