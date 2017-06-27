Dallas County's Labyrinth of a Computer System Fends Off Russian Hackers
Shocking news, shocking, unbelievably shocking that the Russians tried 17 times to hack the Dallas County election system before last year's presidential election. In years covering vote fraud issues in Dallas, I have known drunken homeless people who could hack local elections here, though perhaps not by computer.
