Dallas County juvenile detention head promises changes after problems in sex offender unit
The head of Dallas County's juvenile detention vowed to do better on Tuesday, a week after news broke that youths who had committed sex offenses were sleeping on mattresses on a floor and some had engaged in sex acts while unsupervised. Terry Smith, executive director of the Dallas County Juvenile Department, said she had no idea for weeks about either issue.
