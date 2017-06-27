Dallas County Juvenile Department Director Under Fire

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement, Tuesday June 27, 2017. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.