Dallas County Juvenile Department Director Under Fire
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement, Tuesday June 27, 2017. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday called for replacement of Juvenile Department Director Terry Smith after a series of detainee escapes and allegations of sexual activity between detainees in confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,530
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Goisha
|116
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|9,835
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Sun
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jun 24
|Xavier Becerra
|50
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC