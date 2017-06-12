Dallas-County 5 mins ago 8:58 p.m.East Dallas art mural aims to slow down drivers
You can't miss it and its creators say that's the point. A mural now covers the entirety of an intersection in East Dallas that neighbors say for too long has been plagued by speeding drivers.
