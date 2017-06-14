Dallas-County 33 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Sp...

Dallas-County 33 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Spay Neuter Network offers $10 microchips for Dallas pets in July

4 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The Spay Neuter Network is offering $10 microchips throughout July after the announcement that the city of Dallas is making microchipping of pets mandatory. "Sadly, one out of every three pets will go missing in its lifetime and up to 90% will never find their way home," said Bonnie Hill, executive director of Spay Neuter Network.

