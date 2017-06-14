Dallas-County 33 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Spay Neuter Network offers $10 microchips for Dallas pets in July
The Spay Neuter Network is offering $10 microchips throughout July after the announcement that the city of Dallas is making microchipping of pets mandatory. "Sadly, one out of every three pets will go missing in its lifetime and up to 90% will never find their way home," said Bonnie Hill, executive director of Spay Neuter Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|22 min
|Rdmymx
|9,838
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,531
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Jun 25
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Jun 24
|Xavier Becerra
|50
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC