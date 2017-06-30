Dallas-County 22 mins ago 4:56 p.m.President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia visits Dallas
Madam President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia visited Texas this week. The current leader of Liberia has broken barriers during her career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|9,842
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Fri
|Coco lover
|51
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|Jun 28
|amy donovan
|1
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Jun 28
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|ThomasA
|117
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC