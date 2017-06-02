Dallas Councilman Blasts 'Racists' Wh...

Dallas Councilman Blasts 'Racists' Who Want To Keep Confederate Monuments

A Dallas city councilman blasted "racists" who want to preserve Confederate monuments Thursday, but not all residents agreed with his opinion. Philip Kingston, a councilman for the Oak Lawn area of Dallas, Texas, said that some of his constituents want a statue displaying Robert E. Lee and a Confederate soldier removed, in an interview with NBCDFW .

