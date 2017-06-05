Dallas Committee Allocates Federal Money for Slumlords' Tenants Deposed by City Regulations
Under the new plan, Tenant Based Rental Assistance money would go to renters displaced when their owners fail to meet Chapter 27 requirements. The Dallas City Council's Housing Committee made it clear Monday that it doesn't want the city to face a crisis like the one in West Dallas over the fates of occupants of rental homes owned by the Khraish family.
