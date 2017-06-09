Dallas City Council, maybe $800 milli...

Dallas City Council, maybe $800 million isn't big enough for November bond election

We're about to break one of the first rules our journalism professors banged into our heads: Avoid stuffing too many numbers into too few sentences, which, in turn, sends readers packing. Because to appreciate the massively difficult job that Dallas City Hall staff and council members face as they race a tight deadline to agree on what needs to go before voters in November , you must digest two onerous numbers-based realities: 1. The city is trying to chew away at $10 billion-plus in needs with a bond program that currently tops out at $800 million .

