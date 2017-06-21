Dallas City Council finds tentative solution for gridlock on $800M bond package: spend $1B instead
Dallas City Council members appear to have finally found a way to agree on the contents of an $800 November million bond package: spending another $225 million. City staff on Wednesday initially proposed throwing $125 million more at the bond.
