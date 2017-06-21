Dallas City Council finds tentative s...

Dallas City Council finds tentative solution for gridlock on $800M bond package: spend $1B instead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas City Council members appear to have finally found a way to agree on the contents of an $800 November million bond package: spending another $225 million. City staff on Wednesday initially proposed throwing $125 million more at the bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 1 hr nancy p 111
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Chief Umser Charm... 12
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Tue EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Tue WarForOil 9,830
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Tue LAVON AFFAIR 4
Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ... Tue yidfellas v USA 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue Princess Hey 1,525
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC