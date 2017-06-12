Dallas Approves $2 Million Plan to Remove Unused Whitewater Feature
On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council voted to spend nearly $2 million to remove a whitewater feature in the Trinity River. The infamous Standing Wave, installed at a cost of more than $4 million in 2011, has never worked as planned.
