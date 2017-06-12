Dallas Approves $2 Million Plan to Re...

Dallas Approves $2 Million Plan to Remove Unused Whitewater Feature

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council voted to spend nearly $2 million to remove a whitewater feature in the Trinity River. The infamous Standing Wave, installed at a cost of more than $4 million in 2011, has never worked as planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) 9 hr Shadow 11
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,820
Marion ky and surrounding 21 hr NotMySon 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Tue pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics Tue Merr 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Tue ThomasA 104
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Jun 11 Princess Hey 446
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC