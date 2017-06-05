Crime 5 mins ago 6:58 a.m.DART office...

Crime 5 mins ago 6:58 a.m.DART officer charged with assault after fight at pool

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer has been booked into jail, accused of assaulting a man and then ramming into another car with his own. Police say they were called to a fight at an apartment pool and a related car crash in the 1600 block of North Bluegrove Road at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 6 hr Disturbed 100
andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07) 21 hr Candace Horton 96
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 22 hr Sandy 25
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Thu Dave Mason 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,805
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Support 81 9
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Wed Minister Justin ... 45
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC