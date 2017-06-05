Crime 5 mins ago 6:58 a.m.DART officer charged with assault after fight at pool
A Dallas Area Rapid Transit police officer has been booked into jail, accused of assaulting a man and then ramming into another car with his own. Police say they were called to a fight at an apartment pool and a related car crash in the 1600 block of North Bluegrove Road at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
