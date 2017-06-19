Crime 17 mins ago 12:54 p.m.1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at The Village

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed and injured his ex-boyfriend and killed another man at a popular Dallas apartment complex. Police were called to The Bend in the Village Apartments at 5454 Amesbury Drive just after 5 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Jose Sanchez, 48, and an unidentified 35-year-old man were both found injured and taken to the hospital.

