Crews wrangling the loose pigs on I-45 near Dallas on June 29, 2017.
Traffic on Interstate 45 near Dallas is at a complete standstill as dozens of people work to corral pigs that got loose after the trailer they were in crashed. KXAS in Dallas reports the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Wilmer.
