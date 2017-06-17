Creatures great and small find friend...

Creatures great and small find friends in these Dallas-Fort Worth police

11 hrs ago

On Tuesday, a Richardson officer came to the rescue of a flustered brood of ducklings that had wandered into a storm drain. "We all could use a helping hand now and then," the department said in a tweet.

