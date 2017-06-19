CRE Opinion: A Pendulum Shift Back to Dallas' Central Business District
In the current cycle, new office development has primarily been focused in the Legacy/Frisco and Uptown submarkets. Legacy/Frisco has secured a number of large corporate relocations and expansions, while most of Uptown's new tenancy has come from Dallas' central business district.
