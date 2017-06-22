Cop who killed Jordan Edwards faces new assault charges in road-rage case
A fired Balch Springs officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards faces two aggravated assault charges in an unrelated gun case. Roy Oliver, 37, was arrested in April on a murder charge in Jordan's death.
