Cop who killed Jordan Edwards faces new assault charges in road-rage case

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A fired Balch Springs officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards faces two aggravated assault charges in an unrelated gun case. Roy Oliver, 37, was arrested in April on a murder charge in Jordan's death.

