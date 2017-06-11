Continue reading With mail-in ballots counted, 3 Dallas City Council members officially out
The winners of three Dallas City Council runoff races were confirmed Sunday night, after Dallas County officials counted hundreds of sequestered mail-in ballots. The precautions that delayed the results from Saturday's contests were taken as part of an ongoing voter fraud investigation.
