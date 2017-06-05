Continue reading Teen arrested after ...

Continue reading Teen arrested after playground at Red Bird nonprofit destroyed by fire

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 17-year-old was arrested after reportedly setting a fire that destroyed playground equipment in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews thought they were responding to a grass fire Thursday in the 1100 block of West Wheatland Road, but they arrived to find a playground fully engulfed in flames, spokesman Jason Evans said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 3 hr TrueCon 93
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 hr Explore the fart 192
andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07) 8 hr Jon 95
Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15) 10 hr Chris Cuomo 20
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 11 hr Ruth Bader Ginsburg 41
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 13 hr Princess Hey 443
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 16 hr Princess Hey 1,517
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC