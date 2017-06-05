Continue reading Teen arrested after playground at Red Bird nonprofit destroyed by fire
A 17-year-old was arrested after reportedly setting a fire that destroyed playground equipment in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews thought they were responding to a grass fire Thursday in the 1100 block of West Wheatland Road, but they arrived to find a playground fully engulfed in flames, spokesman Jason Evans said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
