Continue reading Tattoo artists show ...

Continue reading Tattoo artists show off bodies of work at Dallas expo

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Tattoo Expo turned Fair Park's Coliseum into a living art exhibit this weekend, featuring works drawn from nationally known studios. Aaron Ferris came to Dallas with his wife to celebrate her birthday and decided late Saturday to treat himself to a panther tattoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 14 min a fan 22
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,833
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 11 hr I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Sat WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat Xavier Becerra 50
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Fri Denise 112
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,529
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC