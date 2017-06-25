Continue reading Tattoo artists show off bodies of work at Dallas expo
The Dallas Tattoo Expo turned Fair Park's Coliseum into a living art exhibit this weekend, featuring works drawn from nationally known studios. Aaron Ferris came to Dallas with his wife to celebrate her birthday and decided late Saturday to treat himself to a panther tattoo.
