Continue reading Tall tales and big holes are part of Dallas' skyscraper lore
The 1980s gave Dallas most of its skyline, with more towers popping up than any time in the city's history. When designs for the rocket-shaped Fountain Place tower hit the media, Dallas residents were pop-eyed at the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|33 min
|Counting farts
|186
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Dallas886
|53
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,798
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,510
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|434
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|Mark
|21
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|20 hr
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC