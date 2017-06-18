Continue reading Salad for President's Julia Sherman is bringing her new cookbook to Dallas

Five years ago, Julia Sherman launched her blog, Salad for President , with a simple idea: imaginative salad recipes made in collaboration with artists, writers, musicians and other creative types. Now, she's got her first book: Salad for President: A Cookbook Inspired by Artists , with 75 of her own recipes along with recipes, photos and interviews in the kitchens of folks such as Alice Waters and William Wegman .

