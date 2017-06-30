Continue reading Police seek armed robber in Cricket Wireless heist in northeast Dallas
The robbery took place about 5:30 p.m. June 19 at the cellphone store in the 6800 block of Greenville Avenue. A man pointed a handgun at the employees and took property from the business, police said.
