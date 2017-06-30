Continue reading Police seek armed ro...

Continue reading Police seek armed robber in Cricket Wireless heist in northeast Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The robbery took place about 5:30 p.m. June 19 at the cellphone store in the 6800 block of Greenville Avenue. A man pointed a handgun at the employees and took property from the business, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
texas blones isthe old man nit doing the... 3 hr mord AG CHEMIST 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 12 hr Coco lover 51
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 16 hr ThomasA 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 20 hr WarForzoil 9,839
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Thu ADuv 1
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... Wed amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Wed WarForOil 3
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC