Continue reading Over 30 live oak tre...

Continue reading Over 30 live oak trees were 'hacked' in North Dallas and people aren't happy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

People are outraged after a developer cut off the tops of over 30 live oak trees along Forest Lane in North Dallas this week. The trees, with foliage that had been visible from Interstate 635 near Josey Lane, were chopped down to their limbs by the property owner, who bought the lot from the neighboring Home Depot, according to city council member Jennifer Staubach Gates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 8 min Large farts 190
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 6 hr Dal 1
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Fri Dallas886 53
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,798
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,510
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Fri Princess Hey 434
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Thu Mark 21
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at June 03 at 8:01AM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC