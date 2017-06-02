Continue reading Over 30 live oak trees were 'hacked' in North Dallas and people aren't happy
People are outraged after a developer cut off the tops of over 30 live oak trees along Forest Lane in North Dallas this week. The trees, with foliage that had been visible from Interstate 635 near Josey Lane, were chopped down to their limbs by the property owner, who bought the lot from the neighboring Home Depot, according to city council member Jennifer Staubach Gates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
