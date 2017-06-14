Continue reading Murders up nearly 70% in Fort Worth, even before especially bloody weekend
In the span of four days, three men and two women lay dead, the victims of a stabbing and three shootings, one of which also wounded five people. The latest homicides follow a 69 percent jump in the city's rate of murder and manslaughter from January to March, compared with the same period in 2016.
