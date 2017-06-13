Continue reading Electric-bus maker for Dallas gets fundraising boost from Al Gore's firm
Environmentalist Al Gore continues to put his money where his mouth is, with his investment management firm leading a $55 million fundraising round for clean-bus maker Proterra Inc. The Silicon Valley maker of electric transit buses said Tuesday it raised $55 million as it prepares for a possible initial public offering later this year. Generation Investment Management LLP -- whose chairman is the former vice president -- led the round.
