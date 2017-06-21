Continue reading Dallas Republican Jason Villalba to seek re-election to Texas House
Dallas Republican Jason Villalba will run for re-election to the Texas House, instead of challenging incumbent Don Huffines for Senate. Villalba, a frequent target of Michael Quinn Sullivan and his Empower Texans political action committee, has served in North Dallas' House District 114 for three terms.
