Continue reading Dallas joins fight against sanctuary cities bill
Dallas is joining some other Texas cities, including Austin and San Antonio, in taking on the state's so-called "sanctuary city" law. Mayor Mike Rawlings made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, calling SB4 "unconstitutional" and a law that "greatly infringes on the city's ability to protect" the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|8 hr
|Support 81
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|TrumpSupporter
|9,804
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|10 hr
|Doublhi
|98
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|19 hr
|Minister Justin ...
|45
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|197
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|1,126
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Alonzi
|16
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC