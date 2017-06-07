Continue reading Dallas joins fight against sanctuary cities bill

Continue reading Dallas joins fight a...

11 hrs ago

Dallas is joining some other Texas cities, including Austin and San Antonio, in taking on the state's so-called "sanctuary city" law. Mayor Mike Rawlings made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, calling SB4 "unconstitutional" and a law that "greatly infringes on the city's ability to protect" the public.

