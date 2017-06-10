Continue reading Bishop blesses Dallas first responders in city's inaugural 'Blue Mass'

Continue reading Bishop blesses Dalla...

Nearly a year after five police officers lost their lives in downtown Dallas, first responders came together Saturday for the city's first-ever "Blue Mass." Dozens of Dallas police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and their families gathered for the ceremony at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe church, less than a mile from where the ambush happened July 7. Before the Mass, squad cars, fire engines and even officers on horseback processed down Ross Avenue while Bishop Edward Burns sprinkled them with holy water.

