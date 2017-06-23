Continue reading Battles potentially on the horizon as Dallas ISD approves 2017-18 budget

Continue reading Battles potentially ...

Without too much fuss, Dallas ISD trustees approved a budget during their final board meeting of the school year. But the vote came with one eye pointed toward an upcoming fight over a potential tax hike.

