Continue reading Battles potentially on the horizon as Dallas ISD approves 2017-18 budget

Without too much fuss, Dallas ISD trustees approved a budget during their final board meeting of the school year. But the vote came with one eye pointed toward an upcoming fight over a potential tax hike.
