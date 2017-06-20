Continue reading 3 arrested after man...

Continue reading 3 arrested after man accused of firing warning shot during fight in Forney park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Three men were arrested Friday after two groups of people were fighting in a Forney park and one person reportedly fired a warning shot. Officers were headed to a disturbance about 9:20 p.m. at the Forney Community Park in the 200 block of South FM 548 when dispatchers learned gunshots had been fired there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 24 min EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,830
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) 4 hr LAVON AFFAIR 4
Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ... 4 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 9 hr Princess Hey 1,525
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 19 hr Democrat Jon Ossoff 48
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 21 hr Post Reply 1,129
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC