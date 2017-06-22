Chicago investor takes big stake in D...

Chicago investor takes big stake in Dallas' South Side neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The 290-unit rental community is just blocks from Dallas' convention center and was developed by Irving-based apartment builder JPI and Matthews Southwest, which is developing the South Side on Lamar district. "South Side Flats is attractive to residents and investors alike, offering extensive modern amenities and services while maintaining an authentic neighborhood feel," Matt Brendel, senior vice president and development partner at JPI, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 5 hr _Zoey_ 1,130
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 5 hr _Zoey_ 1,528
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 7 hr Ellen DeGeneres 49
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Thu The Puller Kim 1
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? Thu The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,831
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Thu nancy p 111
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC