Chaat Room: A Guide to Dallas' Best Indian Street Snacks
It's the unofficial favorite fast food of India, a quick cuisine of street bites, snacks, fritters and other savory treats to eat on the go. Chaat isn't meant to be fancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Ishalim
|94
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|13 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|Jon
|95
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Chris Cuomo
|20
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|20 hr
|Ruth Bader Ginsburg
|41
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|1,517
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC