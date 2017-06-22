Caruth Foundation gives $2 million to Dallas Holocaust Museum
The W.W. Caruth Jr. Foundation at Communities Foundation of Texas has given $2 million to the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance. Half the grant will support construction of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum near the group's existing facility in the West End, which should begin this year.
