Bottled Blonde, Opening in Deep Ellum...

Bottled Blonde, Opening in Deep Ellum, Accused of Racism and Liquor License Violations in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

A rendering shows the forthcoming Deep Ellum location of Bottled Blonde, a chain bar and restaurant that's come under fire for its business practices in other cities. Bottled Blonde, a new pizzeria/beer garden/nightclub that's slated to open in Deep Ellum this summer, is already facing local backlash because of the chain restaurant's troubles in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) 4 hr Support 81 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr TrumpSupporter 9,804
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 6 hr Doublhi 98
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 15 hr Minister Justin ... 45
Word Game (Nov '12) Tue _Zoey_ 197
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Tue _Zoey_ 1,126
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Tue Alonzi 16
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC