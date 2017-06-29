Bike maker on 'Shark Tank' gives back to kids with cancer
A Dallas bike maker who struck it big on Shark Tank is now trying to give away more of his creations to children battling cancer. At a Dallas bike-making business called Villy Custom, Villy is short for Deville, the Bullmastiff who serves as the company mascot.
