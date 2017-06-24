Authors Fiera Smith, Price Ainsworth and Aneesah Perkins appear in D/FW June 26-July 1

Fiera M. Smith will read from Whenever It Smells Like Rain at 7:30 p.m. June 26, at the Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., Dallas. Price Ainsworth will discuss and sign A Minor Fall at 6 p.m. June 29, at Deep Vellum Books, 3000 Commerce St., Dallas.

