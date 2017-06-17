Authors Chuck Klosterman, Manal al-Sh...

Authors Chuck Klosterman, Manal al-Sharif and Russell Ferrell in Dallas June 18-24

Chuck Klosterman will discuss But What If We're Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past and Chuck Klosterman X: A Highly Specific, Defiantly Incomplete History of the Early 21st Century at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., as part of Arts & Letters Live. $40, with discounts for DMA members, students and educators.

